FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets on sale from Dec 19

ZURICH: The wait is almost over. Fans of the 32 clubs that have qualified for the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup can soon take their passion to the world by securing a coveted seat at the groundbreaking tournament.

The first phase of ticket sales begins on December 19 at 10:00 EST/16:00 CET via FIFA.com/tickets and runs until January 14 at 10:00 EST/16:00 CET, a FIFA statement said.

Individual match tickets will be available for all 48 group-stage matches. General-public tickets are priced from USD 30 (excl. taxes and fees) in Category 4, with prices varying by match.

Fans will be able to complete their purchases immediately on a first-come, first-served basis and are encouraged to act early, as tickets will go fast.

General public sales will start on December 19.

An exclusive 48-hour presale window will open on December 17 for the 12 host venues for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, giving them the opportunity to reward their customers through their loyalty programmes or promotional activities.

FIFA has also secured a quota of tickets for the fans of the clubs playing in each match, which such supporters will be able to purchase via FIFA.com/tickets (subject to availability) starting December 19 at 10:00 EST, through special access provided by their clubs.

That quota also includes conditional tickets all the way up to the final on Sunday, 13 July, at MetLife Stadium in New York, New Jersey.

This means that club fans can guarantee their place at the knockout matches as well, with those tickets being confirmed once their club qualifies for the match in question.

Club fan tickets will be available in dedicated price categories, with prices beginning at USD 36 (incl. taxes and fees).

Tickets for the general public for the knockout stage will go on sale on January 16, coinciding with the kick-off of the FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Tour, with further information on hospitality packages to follow soon.

In view of the expected interest from around the world, football fans are reminded that FIFA.com/tickets is the official and preferred hub to buy FIFA Club World Cup tickets.