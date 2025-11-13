FIDE World Cup: Top Indians Arjun, Pragg head for fourth-round tiebreaks

PANAJI: GM Arjun Erigaisi and GM R Praggnanandhaa played out solid draws while P Harikrishna saved the day after finding himself in a difficult position to head into a tiebreak in the fourth round of the FIDE World Cup 2025 here on Wednesday.

Arjun accepted a draw after 36 moves against the experienced GM Peter Leko of Hungary with white pieces; Praggnanandhaa split the point after 30 moves against GM Daniil Dubov while Harikrishna also drew after 38 moves.

GM Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara, who won with black pieces on Tuesday, became the first player to advance to the round of 16 after he went for a threefold repetition and took a draw against GM Alexey Sarana in 20 moves. He will now face the winner of the match between GM P Harikrishna and GM Nils Grandelius of Sweden.

Also advancing to the next round was two-time champion GM Levon Aronian after he drew the second game in 35 moves with black against GM Radoslaw Wojtaszek.

Among the five Indians in fray in the fourth round, all eyes were on Arjun and Praggnanandhaa on the top boards.

Arjun opted for the Nimzo Indian opening with white against Leko and looked like he was prepared quite well as he gained time on the clock after 16 moves. But the Hungarian defended resolutely and the highest ranked Indian opted to trade queens on the 20th move after thinking for 26 moves. He tried to push ahead thereafter but could not find a breakthrough.

“I am getting more and more in my preparations and I wasn’t really afraid (of Arjun’s opening line). I knew that this b5 that I played is quite solid and there cannot be any miracle in this position. But over the board when Arjun is blitzing all his moves, I know that there is always some pressure. But it was more or less equal all the time,” said Leko after the match.

Praggnanandhaa was also satisfied with a draw in 30 moves with black against GM Daniil Dubov. The Indian will now start with black pieces against the former World Rapid Champion in the first game.

In the match between Harikrishna and Grandelius, the Indian looked under pressure despite playing white. But he kept it cool and forced a draw in a bishop-pawn endgame.

Meanwhile, world junior champion Pranav V, playing black, was knocked out of the tournament after he lost the second game against GM Nodirbek Yakubboev of Uzbekistan in 38 moves.