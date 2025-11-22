FIDE World Cup: Both semifinals head to tiebreak after another day of draws

PANAJI: Both the semifinals in the FIDE World Cup 2025 will head to a tiebreak after GM Nodirbek Yakubboev and GM Javokhir Sindarov played out yet another drab draw while GM Andrey Esipenko failed to breach the defence of Chinese GM Wei Yei here on Saturday.

Just like in the first game, Wei Yi once again found himself in time pressure against Esipenko, this time with black pieces. But the Chinese, who is known for his calm demeanour under pressure, pulled himself out of the hole with some precise moves to make the time control.

With very little to play for in terms of a result, Esipenko offered a draw soon after. Though Wei did not take the offer immediately and tried to make inroads with his queen, it was quite clear that no other result was possible and decided to sign the peace pact after 37 moves.

In the other semifinal, the second game between Nordirbek and Sindarov went the same way as the first as both the players were happy to play solid and safe chess till the mandatory 30 move threshold before agreeing for a draw.

Results:

GM Andrey Esipenko (FIDE) drew with GM Wei Yi (CHN) (1:1 aggregate)

GM Javokhir Sindarov (UZB) drew with GM Nodirbek Yakubboev (UZB) (1:1 aggregate)