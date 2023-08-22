FIDE WC final: Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen game 1 ends in draw

CHENNAI: The first game of the Federation Internationale des Echecs (FIDE) World Cup final held in Baku, Azerbaijan between Indian chess grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa and World champion Magnus Carlsen ends in a draw after 35 moves on Tuesday.

Magnus Carlsen played with black pieces while Praggnanandhaa played with white pieces.

The second round of the game will be played tomorrow. Praggnanandhaa will be playing in the second round with black pieces on Wednesday, says International Chess Federation (FIDE).

After defeating World No. 3 Fabiano Caruana in tiebreaks, Praggnanandhaa reached the final to set up a clash with Carlsen.

Each match comprises two traditional games employing a time control of 90 minutes for the initial 40 moves, followed by 30 minutes added after the 40 moves, and a supplementary 30-second increment starting from Move 1. If a tie occurs, a playoff occurs on the third day of the round. The tiebreak procedure involves two rapid games with a time control of 25 minutes plus a 10-second increment per move. If further resolution is required, two 'slow blitz' games with a time control of 10 minutes plus 10 seconds increment per move follow.