Ferrari will be new chapter in my career: Hamilton

BAHRAIN: Lewis Hamilton said he decided to leave Mercedes and join Ferrari in 2025 because the opportunity came along and he wanted to write a new chapter in his record-breaking Formula One story.

The seven times world champion, the sport’s most successful driver of all time with 103 wins, spoke to reporters during Bahrain pre-season testing on Friday for the first time since his move was announced on 1st Feb.

Hamilton, who has not won a race since 2021, signed a two-year extension with Mercedes only last August and he was asked what had changed to make him activate a break clause.

“At that time, I saw my future with Mercedes,” he said. “But an opportunity came up at the end of the year and I decided to take it.

“It was obviously the hardest decision I think I have ever had to make. I’ve been with Mercedes; I think it’s 26 years they’ve supported me and we’ve had an absolutely incredible journey together.

“But ultimately I’m writing my story and it was time to start a new chapter.” He recalled how as a youngster he had played a computer game as Michael Schumacher, a seven times world champion with Ferrari, in the red car.

“It is a team that has not had huge success since Michael’s days, and I see it as a huge challenge,” he said.

The appointment of Frenchman Fred Vasseur, an old friend from his time racing for him in junior series and who took over as Ferrari principal last year, was key to the move.

“I’ve got a great relationship with Fred,” said Hamilton. “When he got the job at Ferrari, I was just so happy for him.

“It (the move) really wouldn’t have happened without him, so I’m really grateful and really excited about the work that he’s doing there.” Hamilton, the only Black driver on the starting grid, said his campaigning for diversity would continue at Ferrari and he had already discussed plans.

“There’s still a huge amount of work within the whole sport, of which I’m speaking to (F1 chief executive) Stefano (Domenicali) constantly and looking to work more with Formula One,” he said.