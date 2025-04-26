Federation cup | Just the beginning after breaking Anju's meet record: Shaili

NEW DELHI: After rewriting history with a strong jump of 6.64m to break Anju Bobby George's 23-year-old record at the Federation Cup, long jumper Shaili Singh said that it is just the beginning of her journey.

The 21-year-old broke the record held by her coach and legendary Anju Bobby George at the National Federation Cup Athletics, held at Maharaja's College Ground in Ernakulam. Shaili leapt 6.64m, surpassing Anju’s 2002 mark of 6.59m.

"Breaking Anju ma'am's long-standing Federation Cup record is a moment of pride for me. Her achievements have always been my inspiration, and to follow in her footsteps means everything. This record has stood for 23 years because of how exceptional she was, and I'm honoured to now be part of this legacy. This is just the beginning of my journey, and I hope to continue making my country proud with many more milestones to come," Shaili said.

Reflecting on the success of Shaili, the veteran Anju Bobby George lauded the youngster and said her historic performance shows the bright future of Indian women in sports.

"Records are meant to be broken, and I'm thrilled to see Shaili accomplish this feat. When we first spotted her talent years ago, I knew she had what it takes to surpass even my best marks. Watching her grow has been like witnessing the next chapter of Indian athletics unfold. This record-breaking performance represents the bright future of Indian women in sports. I couldn't be prouder to pass this torch to someone so dedicated and gifted," said Anju Bobby George.

Shaili was also named in India's 56-member squad for the upcoming Asian Athletics Championships, scheduled to be held from May 27 to 31 in Gumi, South Korea.