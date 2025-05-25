FC Madras becomes first U-13 team from TN in AIFF final

CHENNAI: FC Madras has become the first team from Tamil Nadu to reach the final of a national-level AIFF tournament in the Sub-Junior (U-13) category, following a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Punjab FC in the semi-final.

The historic win came after a tense goalless draw in regulation time, with both sides locked in a battle of skill, persistence and nerves. Despite several close attempts and sustained pressure from FC Madras throughout the match, neither team managed to find the net.

With the score tied 0–0 at full-time, the match went to penalties. Areez Alam, Mayengbam Tenison Singh, Mohammad Azlaan Landge, Jeremiah and Chottan Kumar all converted their spot-kicks with composure. The moment of glory came when FC Madras goalkeeper Ankush made a decisive save on Punjab’s final attempt, sending his side into the final amid wild celebrations.

This landmark result marks the culmination of a consistent campaign for FC Madras, who won two of their three league matches before edging out their quarter-final opponents 2–1. The final will take place on Monday, where FC Madras will look to script a fairytale finish.

Based in Mahabalipuram, FC Madras is one of India’s most ambitious youth football projects, scouting raw talent from across Tamil Nadu and the country. The club offers a structured elite scholarship programme, combining football development with education, high-performance training, and life skills.

The team’s journey to the final comes after a staggering 230 matches involving 64 teams, underscoring the scale and competitiveness of the tournament. Their performance has spotlighted the rise of Tamil Nadu as a growing force in Indian grassroots football.