FC Goa, captain Odei Onaindia part ways

PANAJI: FC Goa and their captain Odei Onaindia have parted ways after a fruitful partnership, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced on Friday.

The 35-year-old Spanish centre-back has appeared in the vast majority of the club's ISL matches in 2024/2025.

Known for his exceptional ability to read the game and composure under pressure, Onaindia joined the Gaurs ahead of the 2023–24 season, reuniting with head coach Manolo Marquez, under whom he previously played at Hyderabad FC.

"Our Captain gave everything, every tackle, every drop of sweat for our badge. He wore the orange with pride, played with heart, and led us to glory," FC Goa said on X.

"For two unforgettable years, he showed us what it truly means to be a Gaur on and off the pitch. Thank You Odei. We would like to wish you all the best for your next chapter, once a Gaur, always a Gaur.

"A leader, a legend and so much more. Gracias Capi, for everything."

During his stay in Goa, Onaindia formed a formidable partnership with India stopper Sandesh Jhingan, and the two played their part in the team's strong defensive performances over the last two seasons in the ISL.

Under Onaindia's leadership, FC Goa conceded just two goals in the 2025 Kalinga Super Cup on their way to winning the tournament following victory over Jamshedpur FC in the title clash.