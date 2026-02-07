Faster courts favour Dhakshineswar as India faces Dutch test

With Nagal returning from a minor hip injury, India are likely to lean heavily on Dhakshineswar’s ability to exploit the quicker surface.

The conditions reward firststrike tennis and aggressive shot-making, an area where Dhakshineswar has shown he can thrive under pressure. Nagal has been recovering well and has looked increasingly comfortable in practice, but questions remain over how his body will respond once the tie moves into high-intensity match play.