F1: Ruthless Red Bull drops Lawson after two races

LONDON: Red Bull have delivered one of the most ruthless driver moves in F1 history after deciding to drop Liam Lawson after just two races.

The 23-year-old New Zealander will swap places with Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda and return to Red Bull's second team, Racing Bulls, from the next race in Japan in a week's time.

The decision was reached by Red Bull bosses, including team principal Christian Horner, at a meeting in Dubai on Monday, insiders have told media.

It is expected to be formally confirmed later this week by Red Bull, who refused to comment.

Red Bull has long been renowned for the ruthlessness with which they handle their young driver programme.

Even in that context, the way they have dealt with Lawson has caused widespread disbelief in Formula 1.

The New Zealander qualified 18th at the opening race of the season in Australia, before crashing out of the race in the rain.

In China last weekend, he qualified last for both the sprint and the grand prix, and finished the two races 14th and 12th.

His average qualifying deficit to team-mate Verstappen has been 0.88 seconds. Verstappen finished second in Australia, third in the sprint in Shanghai and fourth in the Chinese Grand Prix.

Japanese driver Tsunoda was asked at the Chinese Grand Prix whether he would accept the promotion to Red Bull if it was offered.

He said: "Yeah, why not? Always. In Japan? Yeah, 100%. I mean, the car is faster."

When the scenario was put to Lawson, he responded: "I've raced him for years, raced him in junior categories and beat him - and I did in F1 as well, so he can say whatever he wants."

Lawson was promoted to Red Bull this season following the team's decision to pay off Sergio Perez, despite the Mexican having two years remaining on his contract.