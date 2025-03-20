Begin typing your search...

    AuthorAgenciesAgencies|20 March 2025 8:01 AM IST
    F1 in talks to stage Bangkok grand prix
    Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia (AP)

    LONDON: Formula 1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali met with the prime minister of Thailand to discuss plans for a street-circuit grand prix in Bangkok.

    Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said the government would commission a “feasibility study” into the possibility of a race in the capital from 2028.

    There is an existing track in Buriram, in north-east Thailand, which is accredited by the FIA, the governing body for world motorsport..Domenicali described the plans as “impressive”.

    Paetongtarn said: “I believe that all Thai people will benefit from organising this event, whether it is large-scale infrastructure investment, job creation, new income generation, and importing new technologies and innovations.”

    The F1 schedule of 24 races includes four in the Asia-Pacific region.

