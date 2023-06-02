Excited to play in GCL, says Carlsen

CHENNAI: Five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen is brimming with excitement ahead of the inaugural edition of the Global Chess League (GCL), which will be hosted in Dubai, the UAE, from June 21 to July 2. Each of the six franchises will play a total of 10 matches in a double round-robin format, with the top-two teams progressing to the final. “It (GCL) is an exciting prospect for me to be part of. This will be something new. Something that has not been done this way in over-the-board chess. I am looking forward to exploring this format,” Carlsen, one of the League’s ‘Icon’ players, was quoted as saying in a media release that was issued recently. “Personally, I very much enjoy team events and the team spirit within the group. I look forward to meeting the other players in the team,” added Carlsen.