"Excited to learn from MS Dhoni," says CSK's new signee Daryl Mitchell

NEW DELHI: New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell expressed excitement to play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) next year, saying that he is keen to learn from skipper MS Dhoni. He became the third millionaire in the auction after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took him for Rs 14 crores.

"Hi, Chennai fans, Daryl Mitchell here. First of all, thank you for allowing me to be a part of it and wear the yellow jersey. A wonderful franchise, cannot wait to be a part of it. Excited to play with Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, and Rachin Ravindra, all Kiwis and learn from MS Dhoni. Looking forward to playing under Stephen Fleming (coach and former NZ skipper) and experiencing what it is like to be a part of CSK changing room," said Mitchell in a video by CSK.

DM your yellove for Daryl Mitchell pic.twitter.com/HUUqJ9dhBn — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) December 19, 2023

In the 16th season of the IPL, the Kiwi opener did not take part in the tournament. His last season was in 2022 with Rajasthan Royals (RR). He played only two matches in the extravagant T20 tournament and scored 33 runs.



However, in the upcoming season, he will don the yellow jersey. Daryl was New Zealand's second-most successful batter in WC 2023, scoring 552 runs in 10 matches with two centuries and two fifties at an average of 69.00.

The all-rounder has 1,069 runs for Kiwis in 56 T20Is at an average of 24.86, with five fifties and eight wickets as well. He is a batting all-rounder.