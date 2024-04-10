Ex-Cricket Australia chairman Jack Clarke, who oversaw BBL’s launch, dies at 70

MELBOURNE: Former Cricket Australia (CA) chairman Jack Clarke has passed away at the age of 70 in Adelaide, said the governing body on Wednesday. Clarke joined the CA Board as a director in 1999 and served as its Chairman from 2008 to 2011.

He also spent 21 years as a director at the South Australia Cricket Association (SACA) and was made an Honorary Life Member of the SACA in 2012. As CA Chairman, Clarke was instrumental in many important initiatives, including commissioning reports into governance and high performance that helped shape and modernise Cricket Australia’s practices in these areas and the launch of the Big Bash League.

"Jack was an outstanding contributor to Australian, South Australian and international cricket in his major roles with Cricket Australia and the SACA, and much-loved by all who knew him across the game. Jack’s leadership in vital areas including governance and high performance was particularly important during a time when Australian cricket faced some significant challenges. Jack’s passion for the game was immediately apparent to anyone who enjoyed a day at the cricket with him.

"On behalf of Cricket Australia, I would like to offer my deepest condolences to Jack’s wife Sue, his daughters Georgie and Lucy, his extended family and many friends, all those fortunate to have known him," said Mike Baird, CA Chairman.

Born in Renmark in 1954, Clarke played for Glenelg Cricket Club in the South Australian Premier cricket competition, followed by embarking on a career as a solicitor. Clarke was also a Director of the Kerry Packer Cricket Foundation, a member of the Lord's Taverners Club and member of the South Australian Bradman Library Appeal Committee.

His vast enthusiasm for cricket at all levels was the inspiration for his long and successful career in local and international cricket administration, including serving as Australia’s delegate to the ICC.

"Jack's 21 years on the SACA Board is a testament to his unwavering commitment to South Australian Cricket and Cricket Australia and his passion for the game was evident to all who knew him.

"Jack was one of the true characters of the game. His laugh and zest for life was infectious, and we will miss him dearly. Our thoughts are with his wife Sue and daughters Georgie and Lucy during this difficult time," said Will Rayner, SACA Chair.