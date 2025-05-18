Everton gives emotional Goodison winning farewell

LONDON: Everton marked its final Premier League game at Goodison Park with 2-0 victory against Southampton amid emotional scenes at the 133-year-old stadium.

Fans flocked to Goodison Park in their thousands hours before kick-off, packing the streets as they came to say a final farewell before the men's senior team shifts to a new arena at Bramley Moore Dock, now known as the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

In a stunning atmosphere and a sea of blue, Everton responded by easily beating relegated Southampton in the Merseyside sunshine.

Iliman Ndiaye was the star of the show, getting in the party mood with a stylish low finish after six minutes then, after Beto had seen two goals ruled out for offside, rounding Saints' keeper Aaron Ramsdale to double Everton's lead in first-half injury time.

The second period was played out in testimonial fashion, although there was still time for Everton keeperJordan PIckford to distinguish himself with a superb late save from Cameron Archer.

While the game was, in some ways, incidental, Everton's win continues the improvement they have shown under manager David Moyes since he succeeded the sacked Sean Dyche in January.

Everton's women's team will now call Goodison Park home as Moyes' side ended the men's era at the ground in fitting fashion.