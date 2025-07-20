Even waters: Madras Boat Club lifts Deepam Trophy as Colombo claims women’s title at historic regatta

CHENNAI: The Madras Boat Club (MBC) reclaimed the prestigious Deepam Trophy in the men’s overall category at the 84th Madras-Colombo Regatta, held on Saturday on the Adyar River. However, the visiting Colombo Rowing Club (CRC) retained its grip on the women’s competition, winning the Adyar Trophy.

The regatta, Asia’s oldest inter-club rowing event, has been a symbol of sporting camaraderie between India and Sri Lanka since it was first held in 1898. Alternating annually between the two clubs, the event has endured through world wars and political upheavals. “This regatta is part of our legacy, and winning the Deepam Trophy at home is a proud moment,” said MBC’s outgoing Captain of Boats, M R Ravindran. “This is my final race as captain, and this victory makes it extra special.”

Ravindran, who will finish his term in a few months, highlighted MBC’s efforts to raise its competitive standards with new infrastructure, including an air-conditioned ergometer room and enhanced training equipment. “We are also developing rowing at the grassroots by training children from corporation schools, thanks to support from an international sponsor,” he said.

The regatta featured a mix of seasoned names like veteran rower James Joseph, who continues to inspire by competing at 60, and a new generation of rowers. Ravindran admitted that competing against full-time, professionally trained crews in India remains challenging. “Rowing here is still an amateur sport with little financial incentive or job security for medal winners,” he added.

Looking ahead, Ravindran expressed hope for a proposed rowing facility in Muttukadu, likely to be facilitated largely by MBC, which could ease training challenges by offering a longer circuit compared to the current 1 km stretch at MBC.

New Prez Balaji eyes top-podium finish at Asiad 2026

After a prolonged legal dispute over the Rowing Federation of India’s (RFI) elections delayed his assumption of office, newly elected president Balaji Maradappa has finally taken charge of the federation earlier this week for a four-year term with a clear sense of purpose. Speaking to DT Next at the historic Madras-Colombo Regatta in Chennai, the former international rower and coach described leading an Olympic sport in India as a “big responsibility.”

Maradappa’s vision is firmly set on the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, where he is determined to push Indian rowing to the top of the podium, a feat narrowly missed in the previous edition in Hangzhou.

“The support we are receiving from the government, particularly in terms of equipment and high-performance staff, is encouraging,” he said. He highlighted the Army Rowing Node (ARN) in Pune as a key training hub, while also noting promising infrastructure in Srinagar, Tehri Dam, Hussain Sagar and Bhopal Lake. Srinagar, notably, will host the Khelo India Water Games from August 21 to 23 at the Dal Lake.

Reflecting on the Madras-Colombo Regatta, one of Asia’s oldest inter-country sporting events, Maradappa, a multiple-time winner, called it a “special event” that showcases rowing’s rich tradition in the region.

Addressing preparations for the 2026 Asian Games, he acknowledged the tight deadlines for team submissions but assured that the RFI is taking a proactive approach. “We want to ensure flexibility, especially for athletes recovering from injuries. The selection process will remain dynamic,” he said.

On the technical front, Maradappa stressed the need for continuous development among Indian coaches. National head coach Ismail Beg and his staff are regularly updating their training methods to keep India competitive internationally.

“I am confident that with the right preparation, India can deliver a strong performance at the next Asian Games,” Maradappa added.