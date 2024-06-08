Even curator is confused about NY pitches: Rohit Sharma

NEW YORK: Still baffled by the Nassau County ground’s unpredictable pitch, India captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday said he has no idea what to expect from it in the T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan as even the curator is “confused” about the drop-in wickets being used here.

The matches in New York have seen low scores, including in India’s first match against Ireland when the latter was bowled out for a sub-100 total.

“New York is not our home ground. We have played two matches here but we don’t have much awareness about its nature. It behaves differently on different days, so even the curator is confused,” Rohit said on the eve of the game against Pakistan.

“So, you can imagine the kind of thinking we need to put in. We don’t know on which pitch we are playing (against Pakistan), so, whoever plays better cricket will win the match,” he added.

The slowness of the outfield, Rohit said, has compounded the worries.

“The outfield is slow. Some shots get a lot of bounce on the field, and some others do not roll on the field. So, running between the wickets is important. We need to play as per conditions,” he explained.

However, the skipper said such external factors can be neutralised by playing good cricket and his teammates often thrive in tough situations. The Indians will also be the more confident unit as Pakistan is coming off a stunning loss to tournament debutant USA.

“Playing good cricket holds the key, not opposition, not pitch. Yes, it’s tough but that’s why I would like to highlight the experience we have. The blows count for nothing,” said Rohit, referring to the hits he and Rishabh Pant took in their tournament-opener against Ireland due to the uneven bounce.

India will come up against some seriously quick Pakistan fast bowlers such as Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf on Sunday, but Rohit drew comfort from the team’s past experience of playing in pace-friendly countries like Australia and South Africa.

“When we play in places like South Africa, and Australia, we have to overcome the challenges. Gabba Test is one big example. We thrive in these difficult moments.

“It’s the World Cup so nothing can get bigger than this. The blows can be secondary and putting the team’s cause comes first,” said Rohit.

The Mumbaikar hinted that Rishabh Pant will continue to bat at No. 3 as he did against Ireland.

“I had to look at Rishabh in the few games in IPL to make up my mind on where he will bat in the World Cup,” he said.