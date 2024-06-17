EURO 2024: 5 England players to watch out for against Serbia

EUROPE: England will lock horns against Serbia in their opening clash of the UEFA Euro 2024 at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen, Germany on Monday. Let's take a look at the five English players to watch out for in this clash.
Bukayo Saka
Bukayo Saka plays as a winger for his national side England as well as for his club team Arsenal in the Premier League. In the recently concluded Premier League campaign, he scored 26 goals.
Phil Foden
The Three Lions’, Phil Foden is fearless, creative, entertaining and most importantly, impactful player for England. He also playrd for Manchester City in the Premier League. In the recently concluded season of the Premier League, the left-footer managed to score 19 goals in 35 matches and also assisted other players on eight occassions.
Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid and England midfielder had a very good La Liga 2023-24 season. The 20-year-old went on to score 19 goals in the 28 matches he played for the Los Blancos and also assisted six times in the season.
Kyle Walker
Kyle Walker plays as a full-back for his national side England as well as for his club team Manchester City in the Premier League. Walker is integral to his team's build-up play, always providing an outlet down the right, with his neat, short passing and his occasional superb cross-field passes among the best.
Harry Kane
Harry Kane is the skipper of the England football team and plays as a striker. The 30-year-old had a magnificent Bundesliga 2023-24 season as he managed to score 36 goals in 32 matches of the competition.
