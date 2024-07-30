Ester’s ton puts Kanyakumari in command

CHENNAI: Riding on an unbeaten century from TS Immanuel Ester Josese, Kanyakumari reached 184 for two at the end of the first day’s play against Pudukottai in the TNCA Inter Districts U-16 tournament pre-quarterfinals.

Ester remained not out on 106 (101b, 15x4, 1x6), while S Balvin Monish Jino scored 45.

Brief scores: Venue: Tirupur: Tirupur 105 in 50 overs (I Junaid Mustaq 3/15, R Sabharinath 3/16) vs Thiruvallur 102/4 in 46 overs

Venue: Thiruvarur: Dindigul 282 in 89.1 overs (D Pirajan 41, K Deepan 54, G Nitheeshwaran 49) vs Thiruvarur 6/1 in 5 overs

Venue: Kancheepuram: Kancheepuram 228/9 in 90 overs (Sushruth M Srivatsan 36, S Shakthi Velan 92, V Jothishwaran 3/49, S Mohammed Rafan 4/71) vs Erode

Venue: Coimbatore: Tiruvannamalai 169 in 67 overs (Abishek 90*, G Rajaguhan 7/34) vs Coimbatore 86/3 in 30 overs (K Rahul 39 batting)

Venue: Namakkal:Krishnagiri 229 in 82.1 overs (B Keerthi Vasan Pandian 51, A Vikash 3/69) vs Namakkal 62/1 in 20 overs (MG Nithilan 32 batting)

Venue: Kanyakumari: Kanyakumari 184/2 in 33.2 overs (TS Immanuel Ester Josese 106 batting, S Balvin Monish Jino 45) vs Pudukottai

Note: Due to rain interruption further play was not possible.

Venue: Tiruchirapalli: Kallakurichi 151 in 55.5 overs (S Namachivayam 43, T Pakirthan 4/51, S Sujay Gregoney 3/31) vs Tiruchirapalli 145/4 in 46 overs (T Pakirthan 41, CS Mithun 35)

Venue: Salem: Chengalpattu 313/9 in 90 overs (Akshay Barath 77, Muhammad Shahid 72, Rohith Jayapandi 50, G Abinesh 5/100) vs Salem 14 for no loss in 4 overs