Esports World Cup: Prague Masters champ Aravindh Joins S8UL for Esports Debut

CHENNAI: Grandmaster Aravindh Chithambaram is set to make calculated moves on a new battlefield as he teams up with esports powerhouse S8UL to compete in chess at this year’s Esports World Cup. The global event, which will feature chess for the first time, is scheduled to take place from 7 July in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Following his composed triumph at the second edition of the Chennai Grandmasters in November last year, the 25-year-old has enjoyed a stellar run of form, recently clinching victory at the Prague Masters. With a FIDE rating of 2749, he is currently ranked fourth in India.

“I was first approached while I was playing in a Grandmasters tournament. After it ended, I looked into it further and realised how significant this is. Esports has grown tremendously, and I’m genuinely excited to compete in this event,” Aravindh told DT Next, reflecting on how the partnership with S8UL came to fruition.

Discussing the nuances of digital chess, Aravindh acknowledged both the advantages and limitations of the format. “Playing online has its own pros and cons. Over the board, I’m able to read my opponent’s expressions — that’s something you lose in the digital space,” he said.

He also added that the Covid-19 pandemic played a pivotal role in popularising online chess in India. “I’m quite comfortable with online chess. During the lockdown, I regularly participated in online tournaments from home,” he said.

Aravindh will be joined by 20-year-old Nihal Sarin from Kerala, who recently won the 2024 President’s Cup and finished unbeaten at the Tashkent Open.

The Indian duo is expected to face some of the world’s best, including Grandmasters Magnus Carlsen and Fabiano Caruana representing Team Liquid (Netherlands), Hikaru Nakamura and Alireza Firouzja of Team Falcons, and China’s Ding Liren, who will play under Team LGD.

“Personally, I haven’t performed particularly well in shorter time-control formats, but I want to give it a try to understand where my strengths lie. Competing against such highly ranked players will help me grow and improve,” Aravindh added.

The chess competition at the Esports World Cup will feature a prize pool of 1.5 million dollars. The format will follow a rapid 10+0 time control, where each player will have 10 minutes per game with no increment.