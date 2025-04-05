Esha bags silver in 25m pistol event, Manu finishes sixth

CHENNAI: Young Esha Singh delivered a statement performance, surpassing compatriot and Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker to win a silver medal in the 25m pistol final on Saturday.

Manu finished sixth after losing a shoot-off against Taipei's Chia Tien, scoring one while Chia scored two in the decider.

China's Yujie Sun clinched the gold in her very first senior event.

Esha battled all the way to the end and put up a strong contest, but managed only two hits in the final round, finishing with a total of 35, while Sun shot 38.