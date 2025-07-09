Erigaisi, Gukesh seeded top two for FIDE Grand Swiss, a gateway to Candidates

CHENNAI: Indian stars Arjun Erigaisi and world champion D Gukesh have been seeded as top two for the fourth FIDE Grand Swiss chess to be held at Samarkand, Uzbekistan from September 3 to 16 where an enhanced prize purse and tickets to the prestigious Candidates tournament will be at stake.

As per regulations, the top two in both the Open and the Women's competition will qualify for the 2026 Candidates tournament, where the challenger for the title of world champion will be determined.

The rule requiring players to have competed in 30 plus classical rated games between July 2024 and June 2025 has excluded high-profile names such as former world champions Magnus Carlsen and Viswanathan Anand.

Former world champion Ding Liren will not be participating in the event either. Fabiano Caruana, who played in all three previous Grand Swiss tournaments, will also not be taking part, having already secured a spot in the 2026 Candidates Tournament by winning the 2024 FIDE Circuit.

Erigaisi and Gukesh are number one and two seeds respectively, while R Praggnanandhaa is seeded fourth, just behind Nodirbek Abdusattorov. Another star youngster, 22-year-old world number eight Alireza Firouzja, is ranked fifth.

The remainder of the top 10 in the Open section is made up of more seasoned Grandmasters -- two-time World Championship challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi, Anish Giri, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Levon Aronian, and Vladimir Fedoseev.

The Grand Swiss is one of the most significant tournaments in the chess calendar as it is a pathway to the Candidates tournament. The 2023 Grand Swiss was won by India's Vidit Gujrathi (Open) and R Vaishali (Women).

The 11-round Swiss format tournament will feature 172 players -- 116 in the Open and 56 in the Women's tournament.

Apart from serving as the qualifier for the Candidates, the Grand Swiss also features a notable prize fund, which has been significantly increased from the last edition.

The prize fund in the Open event is USD 625,000 (increased from USD 460,000 in 2023). In the Women's competition, the prize fund would be USD 230,000 (up from USD 140,000 in 2023).

Among 116 players in the Open, 101 have qualified by rating, with the remaining spots allocated to continental representatives, six FIDE wildcards and five are nominated from the local organiser.

Bolstering the young presence at the event are Hans Niemann (22), Vincent Keymer (20), Javokhir Sindarov (19), Nihal Sarin (20) and Awonder Liang (22), who are all among the top 20.

Former candidate for the title of world champion Boris Gelfand, as well as former women's world championship challenger Aleksandra Goryachkina will also play in the Open, after receiving wildcard invitations.

The Women's tournament

In the Women's Grand Swiss, 44 players have qualified by rating. Four additional players are joining them from continental spots, four via FIDE wildcards, and another four as nominations from the local organiser.

Former world champion Tan Zhongyi is the top-rated participant in the, followed by seasoned elite world players Koneru Humpy, Anna Muzychuk and Kateryna Lagno.

The 2023 winner, R Vaishali is also taking part.

Held every two years, the FIDE Grand Swiss is held in a classical 11-round Swiss system tournament.