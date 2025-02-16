EPL 2024-25: Of meteoric minnows and imploding stars

Meteoric rise of the minnows, implosion of the stars, and new managers who have brought their won tactics and philosophies, the English Premier League season this year is already shaping up to be one of the most thrilling in recent memory.

With 14 matchdays remaining, the race for the crown is far from decided, though the two titans, Liverpool and Arsenal, are in rich form to remain the frontrunners. But the real drama lies elsewhere, where the battle is fierce and surprise breakthroughs are making lovers of the beautiful game learn new names of rising stars.

Perhaps the biggest story of the season has been Nottingham Forest’s rise to third place. A season ago, it finished 17th, a place reserved for also-rans who are the fodder for the rest of the teams. But under Portuguese coach, Nuno Espírito Santo, the team has defied expectations with a disciplined and well-organised approach, winning 14 matches so far. The relegation battlers are now genuine European contenders.

Santo has understandably emerged as one of the most popular managers this year, with strong fan approval following his team’s impressive performances.

Key to its success has been Morgan Gibbs-White, who scored earlier this weekend in the 7-0 thumping of Brighton. The Englishman's creativity has fueled their attacking play, while Chris Wood has been clinical in front of goal. Nuno’s tactical setup and the strong defensive core featuring Neco Williams and Murillo have made it difficult for their rivals to break Forest down.

Nottingham Forest is not the only underdog that has impressed. AFC Bournemouth, under Andoni Iraola, has climbed to seventh place with 11 wins, defying preseason predictions of a relegation battle. Iraola’s aggressive pressing system has made Bournemouth one of the league’s most entertaining teams, with Dominic Solanke leading the line effectively.

Another is Aston Villa, managed by Unai Emery, which is continuing its rise, currently sitting eighth with 10 wins. Villa’s balanced squad, the creative brilliance of Belgian international Youri Tielemans and the goal-scoring exploits of Ollie Watkins have helped them maintain European aspirations.

Resurgence at Liverpool as Arne fills Klopp’s slot

Liverpool currently sits atop the table with 17 wins and just one defeat, a testament to new manager Arne Slot’s seamless transition since taking over from Jurgen Klopp. The Dutch tactician has reinvigorated the squad, retaining the club’s signature high-pressing style drilled into the team psyche by Klopp while introducing tactical tweaks that have made the Reds even more formidable. Slot’s ability to get the best out of young talents like Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones has also been pivotal. Liverpool fans have also warmed up to Slot for managing to successfully continue the team’s upward trajectory.

Mohamed Salah continues to be the club’s talisman, leading the league in goals, while Dominik Szoboszlai has fit in the slot perfectly to offer midfield stability. Liverpool’s defensive solidity, anchored by Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker, has also played a key role in their success this season.

Arsenal and Chelsea find their stride

After the resurgence that it witnessed under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal has improved further and remains in close pursuit with 14 wins and only two losses. Arteta’s squad, which has an average age of 25–26, has consistently delivered impressive performances, keeping them in title contention. Declan Rice’s influence in midfield and the attacking prowess of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have made Arsenal a force to be reckoned with.

Chelsea, meanwhile, has found stability under Enzo Maresca, who took charge last June following Mauricio Pochettino’s exit. The Blues have registered 12 wins and five losses, indicating that Maresca’s tactical philosophy is taking root at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea’s summer signings, including the return of Romeo Lavia from injury very soon, have provided their camp with a much needed boost heading into the final half of the season, while Cole Palmer’s emergence as a creative force has been one of the season’s bright spots.

The spectacular fall of once-impenetrable City

From being the juggernauts of the league under Pep Guardiola, reigning champions Manchester City has shocked the soccer world with spectacular implosion, struggling to maintain its usual dominance. It is currently sitting in fifth place with 12 wins and an unusual seven losses. Pep’s side remains a title threat, at least in theory, but increased competition and a demanding fixture have tested its consistency.

Things went from bad to worse during the latter part of last year when City went winless in seven matches across all competitions, a run that included six defeats. It was also the first time Guardiola had failed to win a match in seven attempts in his 17 seasons as a top-flight manager.

To add to City’s woes, Guardiola made headlines in December when he suffered a minor injury after slipping on ice outside the club’s training facility. The incident, though not serious, symbolised City’s struggles during that period. Fans took to social media to express both concern and humour over the situation, with some joking that even their legendary manager wasn’t immune to the club’s rough patch.

Injuries to key players, including Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland at different points in the season, have hampered their momentum. Despite this, young stars like Savio and Rico Lewis have stepped up, while Phil Foden continues to prove his versatility across midfield and attack.

Struggling United and tottering Tottenham

Manchester United continues to endure a turbulent campaign, currently 13th in the standings. Erik ten Hag was dismissed in late October, with Ruud van Nistelrooy serving as interim manager before Ruben Amorim took charge in November. Despite the managerial changes, United has struggled for consistency, with eight wins and 11 losses.

Issues persist with squad cohesion, and although Rasmus Hojlund has shown glimpses of brilliance, the Red Devils’ attack has lacked fluidity. Defensively, the team has been vulnerable, with Lisandro Martínez dealing with injuries and the retirement of Raphael Varane leaving a noticeable gap in the backline. United’s struggles to find a stable defensive pairing have contributed to its erratic performances.

Tottenham, led by Ange Postecoglou, has also had a tough season, sitting in 14th place. A promising start was derailed by injuries but Son Heung-min's return to form has seen the Spurs bag some crucial victories across competitions.

Postecoglou’s attacking philosophy has faced scrutiny as Spurs is struggling to convert chances into goals, with growing speculation about his long-term future.

Both Postecoglou and Amorim are facing mounting pressure from fans, who have voiced concerns about inconsistent performances, leading to speculation about potential managerial changes.

Managerial changes shake up the league

Several clubs have made bold managerial decisions this season. Leicester City, which saw Enzo Maresca leave for Chelsea in June, brought in Steve Cooper, only to later dismissed in November. Ruud van Nistelrooy took charge in December, but the team remains 18th in the table, and is desperately trying to escape relegation.

Crystal Palace also made a managerial switch, parting ways with Roy Hodgson in February last year and appointing Oliver Glasner. The Austrian manager has brought a new tactical approach, emphasising defensive organisation with solid defenders, the likes of Maxence Lacroix and 24-year-old Marc Guehi while pressing with intensity with a 3-4-2-1 approach.

Since his arrival, Palace has shown signs of improvement, moving into mid-table safety after a rocky start.

The toll of gruelling fixture

The relentless schedule has become a talking point among players and managers, with stars like Phil Foden and Declan Rice voicing concerns over player fatigue.

International tournaments and cup competitions have only added to the workload, leaving some managers frustrated with the fixture congestion. Calls for a winter break in England, similar to other European leagues, have intensified as injuries pile up.

Relegation battle and the road ahead

At the bottom of the table, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leicester City, and Southampton are locked in a desperate fight for survival. Wolves has struggled with consistency despite flashes of brilliance from Matheus Cunha, while Leicester and Southampton have found it difficult to adapt to the league’s intensity.

With just a few months left in the season, every match will be crucial in determining the final standings. The title race, European spots, and relegation battle are all poised for thrilling conclusions.