Enjoying my time as India captain: Suryakumar Yadav

GWALIOR: Suryakumar Yadav is enjoying his time as India T20 captain and dropped enough hints on Saturday about his ambitions of leading an IPL franchise is near future.

Mumbai Indians would ideally like to retain Suryakumar but being a current India captain, it would also be interesting as to what is his expectation from the five-time champion outfit.

Hardik Pandya grabbed the limelight last year when MI removed Rohit Sharma unceremoniously to put the colourful Baroda all-rounder on the hot seat, a move that backfired badly.

Suryakumar’s stock has risen since that last IPL and now that he is leading the national team, it remains to be seen what Mumbai Indians decide in the lead up to the IPL.

On the eve of the T20 series opener against Bangladesh, Suryakumar spoke to media about his time as India captain besides handling the query on IPL captaincy ambitions on a lighter note.

“Really enjoying this new role (as India captain). When I was playing under Rohit’s captaincy in MI, I used to give my inputs whatever I felt at that time.”

“For India also feeling good. I captained against Sri Lanka previously and against Australia and South Africa also. I have learnt from other captains on how to take the team forward. Let’s see how it goes. Rest you will know in due course of time,” that was Surya’s response to the IPL leadership question.

Mayank definitely has that X factor

Pace sensation Mayank Yadav has been fast-tracked into the national team and is expected to make his debut in the series against Bangladesh. Suryakumar did not play him in the nets here but like everyone else he was impressed with his sensational IPL debut earlier this year.

“The series is a good chance for the youngsters. Mayank has that X factor and others as well. I have not played him in nets thus far. But I have seen his potential and the impact he can make,” said the skipper.

Will he make his debut on Sunday?

“We were discussing the team just now. If you asked me 10 minutes later I would have told you whether he would play or not. But surely he has that extra pace. Need to manage him properly. There is a lot of cricket going on both international and domestic circuit,” said Surya.