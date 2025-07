England win toss, opt to bat against India in first women's ODI

NEW DELHI: England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt won the toss and elected to bat against India in the first women's ODI here on Wednesday.

England had lost the preceding five-match T20I rubber 2-3.

Teams:

England: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt (capt), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell

India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Kranti Goud.