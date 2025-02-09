England win toss, elect to bat against India in second ODI

CUTTACK: England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bat against India in the second ODI of the three-match series here on Sunday.

England made three changes, bringing in Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton in the playing XI in place of Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse and Jofra Archer.

India also made two changes with Yashavi Jaiswal making way for fit-again Virat Kohli and leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy making his ODI debut in place of Kuldeep Yadav, who has been rested.

India lead the three-match series 1-0 after registering a four-wicket win over England in the first ODI in Nagpur.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, and Varun Chakravarthy.

England: Philip Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood.