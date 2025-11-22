England extends lead to 99 runs at lunch in Ashes opener

PERTH: Mitchell Starc's extraordinary return catch didn't trigger another batting slide, with England instead managing to extend its lead to 99 runs at lunch Saturday in the Ashes series opener against Australia.

Only two wickets fell on the second morning in Perth — one for each team.

England took a 40-run first-innings lead after dismissing Australia for 132 in the sixth over when Brydon Carse dismissed Nathan Lyon.

The Australians had resumed on 123-9 on Day 2 in response to England's first innings of 172. Starc removed Zac Crawley before England had scored for the second time in as many innings. This time, though, Ben Duckett (28) and Ollie Pope (24) combined to lift England to 59-1 in its second innings at the interval.

Duckett survived a rugged last over before lunch. Immediately after charging at Scott Boland and being hit on the left forearm, he was given out lbw to the Australian fast bowler.

England reviewed the decision and ball tracking technology showed Boland's delivery had pitched outside the line, giving Duckett a reprieve on the last ball before the break.

Starc's stunning catch to dismiss Crawley for a pair was the highlight of a comparatively mild session in the context of the first test. He removed the England opener in the first over of the second innings a day after dismissing him in the first over of the match — that started a chaotic opening day when 19 wickets for 295 runs in 72 overs.

Starc, who took a career-best 7-58 on Day 1, was fully into his follow-through after a delivering a ball at around 140 kph (87 mph) and had the athletic ability to lunge to his left and take the catch at full stretch just above ground level to remove Crawley.

The Barmy Army of touring fans were in full voice on the second day, when another crowd of 50,000-plus was expected at Perth Stadium.