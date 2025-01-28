Begin typing your search...

    Chasing a target of 172, India ended at 145 for 9 in 20 overs with Hardik Pandya top-scoring with 40 off 35 balls.

    AuthorPTIPTI|28 Jan 2025 10:39 PM IST
    England beat India by 26 runs in 3rd T20I, still trail 1-2 in series
    Adil Rashid celebrates after a wicket (PTI) 

    RAJKOT: England beat India by 26 runs in the third T20 International here on Tuesday, but still trail the five-match series 1-2.

    For England, Jamie Overton (3/23) took three wickets while Jofra Archer (2/33) and Brydon Carse (2/28) got two apiece.

    Earlier, Varun Chakravarthy was all over England with splendid figures of 4-0-24-5 as the visitors could only manage 171/9.

    The right-arm spinner Chakravarthy accounted for Jos Buttler (24), Jamie Smith (6), Jamie Overton (0), Brydon Carse (3) and Jofra Archer (0) to record his second five-for in the shortest format.

    England, who lost wickets in a cluster, were cruising at 83 for one in the ninth over but slipped to 127 for eight after 16 overs.

    For England, Ben Duckett (51 off 28 balls; 7x4s, 2x6s) provided fireworks at the top, while Liam Livingstone’s 24-ball 43 with five sixes and a four pushed them past the 150-mark.

    Brief Scores:

    England 171/9 in 20 overs (Ben Duckett 51, Liam Livingstone 43; Hardik Pandya 2/33, Varun Chakravarthy 5/24).

    India: 145 for 9 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 40; Jamie Overton 3/24, Jofra Archer 2/33, Brydon Carse 2/28).

