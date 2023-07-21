England 506/8 at Lunch on third day of fouth Ashes Test, lead Australia by 189 runs

Josh Hazlewood sealed off the first session on a high note for Australia as he picked up three wickets to bring Australia back into the game on Day 3 of the Ashes 4th Test on Friday at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground. At the end of the first session, England managed to put up a score of 506/8 in 98 overs with Jonny Bairstow unbeaten on 41(39)*. England now have a first innings lead of 189 runs.

England skipper Ben Stokes and Harry Brook resumed Day 3 with their usual swagger. They picked up boundaries on a regular basis and extended their lead at a brisk pace. Stokes completed his half-century with a single but moments later ended up losing his wicket to Australia skipper Pat Cummins.

The Australian dispatched the English skipper with an angled delivery, to breach his defence and clip the bails off the stumps. Stokes walked back to the dugout for a score of 51. Josh Hazlewood was introduced back into the attack as Bairstow and Brook continued to build on England's lead. The Australian bowler made his mark in the 92nd over by claiming Brook's wicket with the second new ball playing a crucial role in the process. Brook departed for a score of 61(100).

Hazlewood struck again by sending last Test hero Chris Woakes for a golden duck. England crossed the 500-run mark in the 96th over. Hazlewood made sure that Australia ended the session on a high note by picking up the wicket of Mark Wood on the final ball of the first session.

England ended the session with a score of 506/8 and are ahead by 189 runs. Brief Score: Australia 317 ((Marnus Labuschagne 51, Mitchell Marsh 51, Chris Woakes 5-62) vs England 506/8 (Harry Brook 61, Ben Stokes 51; Josh Hazlewood 4-105).