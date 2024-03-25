Endrick gives Brazil 1-0 win over England

LONDON: Seventeen-year-old prodigy Endrick scored his first goal for Brazil to give the struggling South Americans a 1-0 win over England at Wembley in coach Dorival Junior’s first match in charge.

Substitute Endrick, who is due to join Real Madrid from Palmeiras, struck in the 80th minute when he tapped into an empty net after England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford could only parry a shot from Vinicius Jr. The goal meant he became the youngest male player — at 17 years and 246 days — to score an international goal at Wembley.

The South Americans, who have struggled in their World Cup qualifiers and gave debuts to five players in their starting 11 due to injuries to key players, created most of the best chances including Lucas Paqueta hitting the post in the 35th minute.