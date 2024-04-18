Empire FC to debut in Karnataka State Football Association "C" Division League

NEW DELHI: Empire FC is set to make its debut in the Bengaluru District Football Association's "C" Division league. The competition, commencing in May, will witness the much-anticipated entry of a club. The club aims to compete for titles in Karnataka's football ecosystem and provide a platform for aspiring footballers to showcase their skills. Empire FC aspires to contribute to the growing football culture in Karnataka under the guidance of the Karnataka Football Association.

Club President NKP Abdul Azeez, expresses excitement and anticipation about Empire FC's future, emphasizing the club's commitment to football driven by passion and social responsibility.

He says, "It was a natural progression for us to get involved in football. The first and foremost is the passion we all have towards football. The second is our urge to give back to the society. Among the plethora of activities we do on that front, we also wanted to help our society through sports."

Club Secretary Masoud Mohamed emphasized, "The second-generation successors of the NKP Empire Ventures Pvt. Ltd. Group, KPC Mohamed Kunhi, Late NKP Abdul Haq, and NKP Abdul Azeez, harbours deep-rooted passion for football and have played the game for their colleges and state. The love for football runsin our family. Hence, it was a logical decision to support the sport. We are confident that our efforts will contribute to enhancing the footballing ecosystem in Bengaluru and India."

The team has attracted top talent nationwide and is providing them with excellent training facilities to prepare for upcoming matches. With regular practice sessions over the past month and a half, expert professionals oversee the team's tactics and fitness to ensure peak performance. The club's journey begins in the KSFA "C" Division campaign with matches starting in early May, aiming to secure the division title and earn promotion to the "B Division."

Empire FC heralds a new chapter in Bengaluru's football scene, entering with a strong desire to compete, uplift, and enrich Karnataka's burgeoning football landscape.