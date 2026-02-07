Elavenil wins Asian air rifle gold; Shambhavi breaks junior record

The trio of Elavenil Valarivan, Arya Borse and Meghana Sajjanar stood atop the podium in the team event, capping a memorable day for India’s women’s rifle shooters at the Karni Singh Range.

In the junior women's 10m air rifle event, Shambhavi Kshirsagar shattered the Asian Junior finals record en route to gold as India swept the podium, with Manyata Singh and Aneesha Sharma claiming the other two medals in a superb display of marksmanship.

The trio of Shambhavi, Aneesha and Sandrata Roy also combined to clinch the team gold, finishing ahead of Kazakhstan.

Elavenil was placed fifth after the first two five-shot series in the final but the young rifle ace steadily clawed her way back, surging into the lead by the 18th shot. She held her composure to the end to stay atop the pack, winning with a score of 252.0. Misaki finished her final strongly with back-to-back 10.8s, but Elavenil held firm, firing a series of high-value shots in the elimination stage, including a 10.9, to seal gold.

Misaki (251.5) and Meghana (229.5) took the silver and bronze respectively. Arya Borse, who was in medal positions until the 18th shot, slipped out of contention after a low 9.8, followed by two 10.2s.

The Indian trio of Elavenil, Arya and Meghana also clinched the team gold with a combined score of 1892.6, followed by Japan (1879.7) and Kazakhstan (1875.6).

In the junior women's 10m air rifle final, Shambhavi Kshirsagar set a new Asian Junior record with a stunning score of 253.7, eclipsing the 253.1 set by Isha Anil Taksale in Jakarta in 2024.