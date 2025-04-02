Elanga’s wonder goal boosts Nottingham’s European push

LONDON: Nottingham Forest moved closer to realising their Champions League dream as Anthony Elanga's solo strike defeated his former club Manchester United.

The winger, who joined United as a 12-year-old, sprinted 70 yards before finishing into the bottom corner to catch the visitors cold with an early winner.

He joined Forest from United for 15m pounds in 2023, in search of regular football, and continued his excellent season against his former club.

Murillo ensured the win with a dramatic goal-line clearance from Harry Maguire in the final seconds.

Forest remain third in the Premier League with an eight-point lead over fourth-placed Chelsea, who host Tottenham on Thursday, and it is hard to see how Nuno Espirito Santo's side fail to secure Champions League football from here.

Into the FA Cup semi-final - where they face Manchester City at Wembley this month - and on the brink of a first European campaign since 1996, Forest are almost in dreamland.

Efficient and effective, they completed a double over United for the first time since 1991-92 with a 13th clean sheet of the season and condemned the visitors to their 13th defeat of the campaign.

Ruben Amorim's side were neat and tidy in spells but there was little punch to their attack, as they were unable to break down their organised hosts, while they struggled to contain Elanga.

Diogo Dalot's first-half header bounced off the bar and Bruno Fernandes tested goalkeeper Matz Sels early on but they are still looking for successive Premier League wins this season.

United remain floundering in 13th before Sunday's derby with Manchester City and there was little suggestion at the City Ground their position will improve.