Eighth edition of North East 3x3 Basketball Challenge to be held in March first week

SHILLONG: The eighth edition of the North East 3x3 Basketball Challenge is set to be held on the first and second of March in Shillong.



This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with an exciting total prize pool of Rupees 1,00,000 for both the men’s and women’s categories with 24 men’s team and 12 women’s team already being registered which would see over 200 athletes participate in the tournament over 2 days.

The North East 3x3 Basketball Challenge has become a hallmark event in the region, attracting talented athletes and enthusiastic basketball fans from across the North East and India. This year, the tournament will feature two categories, catering to both men and women.

Being held at the prestigious St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School in Shillong, providing the perfect backdrop for two days of thrilling basketball action. In addition to promoting the sport of basketball, the North East 3x3 Basketball Challenge is also leveraging its platform to raise awareness for a crucial cause. Partnering with the Meghalaya AIDS Control Society, the event aims to educate and inform attendees about HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment, using the power of sport to drive positive change in the community.

"We at the Meghalaya Basketball Association have seen that the 3x3 format has been growing and our support for the NE 3x3 Challenge over the years has now given us good results at the recent National 3x3 Championships we only hope to see the tournament and the format grow" said Donald S. Wahlang , General Secretary, Meghalaya Basketball Association and Vice President, BFI.