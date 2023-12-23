East Bengal, Odisha FC play out goalless draw

KOLKATA: East Bengal FC kept a fourth consecutive clean sheet as it played a goalless draw against Odisha FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday.

The Juggernauts held two-third of the possession but fell short of giving shape to proper goal-scoring opportunities, as its eight shots were beaten by the 13 taken by the home side.

East Bengal FC even hit three of them on target, as compared to the only one by Odisha FC.

For the visitor, the opportunity to get ahead in the game came early, in the ninth minute itself. Lalthathanga Khawlhring, fondly called as Puitea, spotted a disarranged East Bengal FC and played a pass for Isak Vanlalruatfela at the centre outside the 18-yard box.

The 22-year-old fast burst through the home side’s defensive unit, but his shot failed to find the back of the net, though it did have the potential to set the tone for the rest of the game for the Juggernauts.

That was not to be though, as East Bengal FC and its skilful wingers and midfielders came to the fore gradually. Nandhakumar Sekar initiated one such move in the 27th minute, wide from the right flank.

The winger, who had scored twice in this ground against NorthEast United FC earlier this month, broke inside the box as an onrushing Cleiton Silva awaited his delivery in the middle. However, Nandha took matters into his own hands, taking on the trio of Ahmed Jahouh, Carlos Delgado, and Mourtada Fall, before unleashing a powerful shot that was duly saved by Amrinder Singh.