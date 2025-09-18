EA Bridge Intl event reaches knockouts stage

CHENNAI: The EA Bridge International Championships at Express Avenue Mall entered the knockouts phase on Thursday with the quarter-finals kicking off in both the Gold and Silver segments. The tournament, organised under the aegis of the Bridge Federation of India, has drawn leading players from India and abroad, making it the first international bridge event of this scale to be staged inside a mall.

In the Gold segment, top sides including Monica Jajoo, Poland, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Tornatae and Shri Radhey marched into the last eight with commanding wins. Visiting teams Nest Inn, Mavericks and Team Tolani also impressed, with Mavericks in particular delivering a dominant performance.

The Silver category saw emphatic results as Nagpur VI posted a century win and KKK Bridge Lovers clinched a 113-IMP victory. DilipAtha IV, Unity, Gladiators, Alchemy, Lake My Love and Mind Crusaders also secured their quarterfinal berths.

Beyond the knockout rounds, players eliminated earlier found opportunities in the Open Matchpoint Pairs, where Russian duo Andrey Gromov and Anna Gulevich topped the first elimination. In the IMP Pairs, Thailand’s Wanna Amornmeswarintara and Panjaroon Jariyanuntanaet emerged champions.

The semi-final across all major categories are scheduled for Friday.