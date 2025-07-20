Durand Cup: Home favourites hope for strong start to build early advantage

KOLKATA: The 134th Durand Cup, kicking off on July 23, promises an action-packed opening week with 10 matches scheduled across five host cities: Kolkata, Jamshedpur, Shillong, Kokrajhar and Imphal. Popular home favourites will be eager to make strong starts and gain an early advantage.

Top Indian Super League (ISL) sides East Bengal FC (16-time winners) and Jamshedpur FC (former ISL League Shield winners) will open their campaigns on consecutive days, setting the tone for the week. Three high-profile local derbies, featuring teams such as Mohammedan Sporting (former champions), Shillong Lajong FC and Neroca FC (former finalists), are expected to draw significant local interest.

With heavyweights like ISL champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant, defending champions NorthEast United FC and ISL side Punjab FC starting their campaigns in week two, early wins will be vital for teams seeking to secure knockout berths.

Jamshedpur FC face Nepal’s Tribhuvan Army at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in their Group C opener, followed by a clash with Malaysia’s Army team. Their fans will settle for nothing less than two wins from these fixtures. Similarly, East Bengal supporters will demand a commanding performance from their foreign-strengthened squad in their first outing.

The first derby of the tournament will see century-old Mohammedan Sporting take on Calcutta Premier Division League rivals Diamond Harbour FC (DHFC), the I-League 2 champions. The Shillong derby, featuring Shillong Lajong FC and Rangdajied United, will serve as the Group E opener at the JLN Stadium. Week one will conclude with the famous Imphal derby between Neroca FC and TRAU FC, marking the Durand Cup’s return to Manipur’s Khuman Lampak Stadium.

Debutants South United, DHFC, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC will also aim to make a mark, with ITBP set to face Karbi Anglong on July 27 in Kokrajhar. Namdhari FC from Punjab will feature in the final game of the week.