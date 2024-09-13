Duleep Trophy: Mulani leads India A fightback

ANANTAPUR: Bowling all-rounder Shams Mulani stood on the cusp of his maiden first-class hundred after leading India A’s remarkable recovery to steer it to 288 for eight on day one of their Duleep Trophy fixture against India D here on Thursday.

Mulani (88 not out off 174) forged a 91-run stand with fellow Mumbai teammate Tanush Kotian (53 off 80) to save the day for India A which was reduced to 93 for five inside the first session.

Kumar Kushagra (28 off 66) too provided much-needed support to Mulani, who collected eight fours and three sixes in his unbeaten effort. The southpaw would be aiming to surpass his highest score of 97 on Friday.

Mulani, whose main role in the side is of a spinner, effectively used his feet against the slow bowlers especially against fellow left-armer Saurabh Kumar. Against the quicker bowlers, his play square of the wicket stood out.

He brought his half-century with a six down the ground off Saurabh, soon after smashing pacer Arshdeep Singh for a maximum over deep square leg.

Pacer Harshit Rana was impressive once again for India D while Vidwath Kaverappa, playing his first game of the tournament, removed opposition captain Mayank Agarwal (7) and Pratham Singh (7) in the morning session.

India A skipper Agarwal’s lean run in the competition continued as he was caught behind off a beauty from Kaverappa. Pratham played an ordinary stroke, a pull, to be holed out at deep backward square leg.

Riyan Parag (37 off 29) produced some exquisite strokeplay but was guilty of not staying long enough in the middle once again. Parag took the bait from Arshdeep who went for a wide delivery to have the batter caught in the slips.

Tilak Varma (10) too could not make an impact.

Brief scores: India A 288/8 in 82 overs (Sham Mulani 88 batting, Tanush Kotian 53) vs India D

Ishan smashes hundred on memorable comeback

Ishan Kishan marked his First-Class return after well over a year with a wonderful hundred, the backbone of India C’s day one total of 357 for five against India B.

Kishan’s 111 (126b, 14x4, 3x6) lifted India C from a slightly wobbly 97 two after it lost Rajat Patidar (40) and B Sai Sudharsan (43) in quick succession.

The innings also underlined the fitness of the 26-year-old, who was originally in India D squad, as he missed the first round of Duleep Trophy with a groin injury.

Sanju Samson was drafted in as Kishan’s replacement in India D squad, necessitating the redrafting of the former into India C.

Cutting back to the match, India C’s situation was compounded by skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad’s return to the hut with an ankle niggle after facing just two balls.

Brief scores: India C 357/5 in 79 overs (I Kishan 111, B Indrajith 78, R Gaikwad 46 batting, Sai Sudharsan 43, R Patidar 40, M Kumar 3/76) vs India B