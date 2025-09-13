Duleep Trophy final: Rathod makes 194 as Central extends command over South

BENGALURU: Yash Rathod scored his highest first-class score of 194 as Central Zone constructed a huge first-innings lead of 362 against South Zone to gain complete control of the Duleep Trophy final here on Saturday.

Central started the third day at a strong 384 for five, with Rathod on 137, and it made 511 before getting bowled out an hour into the post-lunch session.

South reached 129 for two in its second innings, still trailing by 233 runs.

Ravichandran Smaran (37) and Ricky Bhui (26) were at the crease at stumps.

But the star of the day was undoubtedly Rathod, the highest run-getter in the previous Ranji Trophy season with 960 runs, who came into the final after squandering two golden chances against NorthEast Zone to notch hundreds.

In the quarterfinal, the left-hander made 87 and 78 before getting dismissed for two in the semifinal against the West Zone.

But, overnight 137, Rathod soon reached 150 off 223 balls and then went past his previous highest of 151, swelling the sixth-wicket partnership with Saransh Jain (69, overnight 47) to 176.

The feature of Rathod’s batting was the way he negated South’s Ankit Sharma, taking 76 runs off 84 balls (7x4, 1x6) he faced from the left-arm spinner.

Rathod explained his game plan against the spinners — Ankit and leg-spin of Bhui.

“I think when I went to bat, the situation was good, because we were going to get the first-innings lead, but the plan was that the more I could react to the ball, the better it would be. But I was over trying at that time and Gurjapneet was consistently hitting the ball in the right areas, the ball was seaming and swinging.

“But after that phase, when the spinners came, the ball was coming to me and I was thinking how to dominate the bowlers,” said Rathod after the third day’s play.

Central went for lunch at 488 for six after losing Jain to Ankit (4/180) and Rathod too walked back soon after the resumption.

The 25-year-old missed a Gurjapneet Singh (4/124) delivery that came back a shade from the off-stump line, sneaking past the down-coming bat to rattle the stumps.

Brief scores: South Zone 149 & 129/2 in 33 overs (Mohit Kale 38, Ravichandran Smaran 37 batting) vs Central Zone 511 in 145.1 overs (Danish Malewar 53, Rajat Patidar 101, Yash Rathod 194, Saransh Jain 69; Gurjapneet Singh 4/124, Ankit Sharma 4/180)