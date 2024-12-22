Begin typing your search...

    A reliable source in the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed that Dubai was chosen as the neutral venue after a meeting between PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Nahyan Al Mubarak on Saturday night

    22 Dec 2024 11:30 PM IST
    Dubai to host India’s matches in Champions Trophy
    Indian cricket team (PTI)

    KARACHI: Dubai has been locked in as the neutral venue to host India’s matches in the Champions Trophy with a semi-final and the final also to be staged in the UAE if Rohit Sharma and Co qualify for the knockouts.

    A reliable source in the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed that Dubai was chosen as the neutral venue after a meeting between PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Nahyan Al Mubarak on Saturday night.

    Sheikh Nahyan, who is currently vacationing in the Ghotki region of Sindh and Naqvi, who is also the country’s interior minister, met and finalised the logistical and administrative matters for the mega-event hosted by Pakistan.

    The ICC is now expected to announce the final schedule of the event with Pakistan expected to host 9 to 10 matches.

    The final will be in Lahore If India doesn’t qualify for the final, the source said.

