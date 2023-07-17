LONDON: Carlos Alcaraz won the Wimbledon men’s singles title for the first time by ending Novak Djokovic’s recent dominance with a stunning five-set victory. Spain’s Alcaraz, 20, fought back from a nervy start to win 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 against the defending champion. Djokovic was going for a fifth straight win, an eighth men’s triumph and a 24th major all record-equalling feats. But the 36-year-old Serb was outlasted by top seed Alcaraz, who underlined his class by winning a second major title.

Carlos Alcaraz exults after beating Novak Djokovic in a cliffhanger of a final at Wimbledon

Alcaraz, who won his first Grand Slam title at the US Open last year, celebrated by falling flat on his face and kicking a ball into the crowd after taking his first match point. The majority of a packed Centre Court, which included the Prince and Princess of Wales, actor Brad Pitt and two-time winner Andy Murray, rose to their feet to acclaim the All England Club’s newest champion.

As tradition now dictates, Al- caraz ran up the stairs from the court to his box and embraced coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, along with his family and friends. Alcaraz is the third youngest man to win the Wimbledon title in the Open era after 17-year-old Boris Becker in 1985 and 20-year-old Bjorn Borg in 1976.

Novak Djokovic breaks down during presentation ceremony

Instead of Djokovic, a 36-year- old from Serbia, becoming the oldest male champion at Wimbledon in the Open era, Alcaraz, a 20-year-old from Spain, became the third-youngest. The age gap between the two was the wid- est in any men’s Slam final since 1974.



RESULT: Men: Final: Carlos Alcaraz bt Novak Djokovic 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4