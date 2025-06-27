DT Next Explains | ICC introduces new rules for WTC Cycle, here's how they can impact the game

CHENNAI: For the 2025–27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has introduced several new rules, from the introduction of a stop clock to increased penalties for deliberate slow over-rates.

Here’s a look at each rule and how it could impact the game:

Stop Clock in Test matches:

The use of the stop clock, similar to limited-overs cricket, has been introduced to tackle slow over-rates.

The fielding side must be ready to start each over within 60 seconds of the previous over ending.

If they fail to do so, they will receive two warnings; on the third offence, the batting side will be awarded five penalty runs.

An electronic clock at the ground will count up from 0 to 60 seconds.

Warnings will reset after the completion of 80 overs.

Saliva use: No need for ball change

The ICC no longer mandates umpires to change the ball if it has been found to have saliva on it.

The ban on saliva use remains in place.

Saliva was traditionally used in cricket to shine one side of the ball to help generate swing.

Change in DRS protocol:

When referrals are made by both the player and the on-field umpire, the process will now follow chronological order.

Another one, if there’s a second review involving a decision already adjudged ‘out’, the original decision (out) will remain in place for the subsequent mode of dismissal.

Example: If a batter is given out caught behind and reviews it, and UltraEdge shows no bat but the ball has brushed the pad, then LBW is checked as a secondary dismissal.

If ball-tracking returns an "umpire’s call", the batter will now be ruled out, as the original decision was out.

Earlier, such situations could result in a not out due to the dismissal mode being changed mid-review.

Deliberate short run:

A deliberate short run is when batters pretend to complete a run, but one of them knowingly fails to ground the bat at the crease.

In such cases:

The umpire will disallow all runs scored on that delivery.

Return any not-out batter to their original end.

Signal a short run, and award five penalty runs to the fielding side.

Ask the fielding captain to choose which batter will take strike for the next delivery.

Fairness of catch off a No Ball:

The TV umpire will now assess the fairness of a catch taken off a no-ball.

If a fair catch is taken:

The batting side gets one run for the no-ball.

If the catch is not cleanly taken:

The batting side is awarded one run in addition to the runs completed.

(With PTI inputs)