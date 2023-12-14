"Dreams are incredibly important.....": David Warner pens down emotional note

PERTH: As he readies himself for the concluding Test series of his cricket career, Australian opener David Warner has shared a heartfelt message reflecting on the honor of receiving the iconic 'Baggy Green' Australian Test cap and encourages aspiring young cricketers to pursue their dreams and allow it to guide them towards a "future filled with passion and purpose."

Australia will take on Pakistan in the first Test at Perth on Thursday. This will be the final Test assignment of Warner's illustrious career. The veteran opener will be hoping to go out with a bang following the third Test at his home arena of Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

"To all the young kids out there, this was me when I first received my baggy and flick left to now. "I want to remind you that your dreams are incredibly important. Whatever it is that you aspire to be or achieve, remember that your dreams are valid and worth pursuing. Believe in yourself and your abilities, and never be afraid to dream big like I did. Whether you dream of becoming a professional athlete, an artist, a teacher, or anything else, know that with hard work, dedication, and perseverance, you can turn your dreams into reality."



"Do not let anyone discourage you or tell you that your dreams are too big or too ambitious. Surround yourself with people who support and encourage you, and remember that setbacks and challenges are a natural part of the journey toward making your dreams come true. Stay focused, stay positive, and never stop believing in yourself and your dreams." "Your dreams are the fuel that can drive you to great accomplishments, so hold onto them tightly and let them guide you toward a future filled with passion and purpose.

Believe in your dreams, and believe in yourself no matter what. #dreams #selfbelief #trust," said Warner in his Instagram post. Warner's post featured a picture of him as a kid, then a picture of him with his Test cap during his early days as a long-format player and finally a picture from the present, wearing a worn-out, torn Test cap that he received back in 2011.

The worn-out, dilapidated state of his cap also serves as a reminder of Warner's longevity not only in Tests, but also in international cricket ever since an explosive debut against South Africa back in 2009 without a first-class game to his name.

In 109 Tests for Australia, Warner has scored 8,487 runs at an average of 44.43, with 25 centuries and 36 half-centuries in 199 innings. His best score is 335*. He is the seventh-highest run-scorer for Aussies in Tests, with legendary Ricky Ponting (13,378 runs) at the top. An all-format star, Warner has scored a total of 18,313 runs in his international career at an average of 42.39 in 369 matches.

He has scored 48 centuries and 93 fifties in 457 innings. His best score is 335*. He is the third-highest run-getter in international cricket for Aussies, with Ponting (27,368 runs) at the top. Warner has an incredible Test record against Pakistan, scoring 1,253 runs in 10 matches at an average of 83.53, with five centuries and four fifties to his name in 16 innings. His best score is 335*.

Warner is considered as one of the greatest openers of the modern era.