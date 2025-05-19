Dream UTT Juniors to debut with U-15 Table Tennis contest in Ahmedabad

NEW DELHI: Indian table tennis is set to receive a major boost at the grassroots level with the launch of Dream UTT Juniors, a new U-15 tournament aimed at nurturing the country’s next generation of stars. The event will be held alongside the sixth edition of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) from May 29 to June 8 in Ahmedabad.

Organised by the Dream Sports Foundation (DSF), the philanthropic arm of Dream Sports, in partnership with UTT, the Dream UTT Juniors tournament will bring professional league exposure to 16 of India’s most promising young players — eight boys and eight girls — all selected from the recently concluded Dream Sports Championship Table Tennis 2025.

These rising stars have been drafted into UTT's eight franchises, offering them a rare opportunity to train, compete, and gain experience in a professional, televised setting. The matches will be streamed live on FanCode, making it one of the most high-profile youth table tennis events in the country.

The initiative marks a significant step in bridging the gap between junior and elite-level sport in India. “This is about preparing our athletes for the 2030 Youth Olympics and beyond,” said Harsh Jain, CEO of Dream Sports.

UTT co-promoter Vita Dani echoed the sentiment, calling the event “a pathway for the next generation of Indian stars.”

Since its inception in 2017, UTT has helped raise the profile of table tennis in India by showcasing both domestic and international talent. With Dream UTT Juniors, the league now extends its influence to the youth level — a move that could define India’s future in the sport.