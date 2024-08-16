DPL: Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma ready to fire for Purani Dilli 6

NEW DELHI: India's stalwarts Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma are geared up to amaze fans with their impeccable skills as Purani Dilli 6 gets ready to fire in the inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) which is set to get underway from Saturday at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Purani Dilli 6 will face South Delhi Superstars (DPL) in their opening match of the tournament scheduled for August 17 at 8:30 pm, with subsequent games at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm.

Purani Dilli 6 consists of a formidable squad built around the explosive gloveman, Pant and the experienced Ishant. The franchise also picked the services of allrounder Lalit Yadav and batting allrounder Shivam Sharma.

It also bagged the 20-year-old opening batter and off-spinner Arpit Rana and the right-arm pacer Prince Yadav.

"We are thrilled to kick off the DPL with such an exciting lineup. Having Ishant Sharma and Rishabh Pant on our side brings tremendous experience and skill, which has inspired and motivated our younger players. We are confident that Purani Dilli 6 will make a strong impact in the league," team owner Akash Nangia said.

The first edition of the Delhi Premier League will feature 40 matches, including 33 men's and 7 women's games, all held at the prestigious Arun Jaitley Stadium. The tournament will run from August 17 to September 8.

Purani Dilli 6 squad: Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Arpit Rana, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Gusain, Sanat Sangwan, Ankit Bhadana, Yug Gupta, Keshav Dalal, Ayush Singh, Kush Nagpal, Sumit Chhikara, Arnav Bugga, Vansh Bedi, Manjeet, Yash Bhardawaj, Sambhav Sharma, Laxman.