DPL 2025: All-round brilliance helps North Delhi Strikers beat Outer Delhi Warriors by 19 runs

NEW DELHI: North Delhi Strikers successfully defended their total of 163, defeating Outer Delhi Warriors by 19 runs in a thrilling encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as the Warriors were restricted to 144 for 9 in their 20 overs.

Chasing a competitive target of 164 runs, Outer Delhi Warriors began their innings with promise but ultimately fell short in what became a tale of missed opportunities and crucial partnerships that never quite materialised. The Warriors’ chase was anchored by wicketkeeper-batter Keshav Dabas, who top-scored with a fighting 40 runs off 26 balls, striking at 153.85 with clean hitting that kept his team’s hopes alive.

Sanat Sangwan provided steady support with a measured 32 runs off 33 deliveries, attempting to build a platform for the middle order to launch from. However, the Warriors struggled to find the acceleration needed in the middle overs as wickets fell at crucial junctures, preventing them from building the momentum required to chase down the target.

The North Delhi Strikers bowling attack proved to be the decisive factor in their victory, with Vikas Dixit emerging as the pick of the bowlers with exceptional figures of 3 for 19 in his four-over spell. Also, Kuldip Yadav complemented Dixit’s efforts with a crucial three-wicket haul, finishing with figures of 3 for 32 in his four overs. Moreover, Harshit Rana also bagged 2 wickets to contribute to his team’s win.

Earlier, North Delhi Strikers posted a competitive total of 163 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat first. The Strikers’ innings was anchored by a magnificent knock from opener Sarthak Ranjan, who top-scored with a brilliant 77 runs off 50 deliveries, studded with seven boundaries and five sixes at a strike rate of 154.00. Ranjan’s innings provided the foundation for what proved to be a fighting total on a surface that has historically favoured batsmen.

Vaibhav Kandpal provided valuable support at the other end, contributing 38 runs off 33 balls with five fours and one six before being dismissed by Kamal Bairwa. The opening partnership laid a solid platform before the middle order faced some resistance from the Warriors’ bowling attack.

The middle order saw contributions from Yajas Sharma (8 runs off 8 balls) and a quickfire cameo from Pranav Rajvanshi, who scored 8 runs off just 5 balls including a six. However, it was Arjun Rapria’s unbeaten 17 runs off 9 balls, featuring one four and one six, that provided the crucial late impetus to help the Strikers reach a respectable total.

Talking about the Outer Delhi Warriors bowling attack, it was led by Harsh Tyagi, who emerged as the most economical bowler with figures of 4-1-19-2, maintaining an impressive economy rate of 4.80. Also, Siddhant Sharma and Kamal Bairwa claimed two wickets each.