Double for Pune teenager Sarthak Chavan

CHENNAI: Pune teenager Sarthak Chavan of TVS Racing team capped a brilliant weekend by winning four of the five races he took part in as the fourth and penultimate round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship concluded at the Madras International Circuit, here on Sunday.

Sarthak, who will turn 18 next month, completed a grand double in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open category besides winning Race-2 of the Pro-Stock 165cc Open and the TVS Electric RTE race. To top it, he received Indian Oil special awards for posting the fastest laps on Saturday and Sunday.

In the Girls (Stock 165cc) class, Ryhana Bee (Rockers Racing) extended her domination by recording a double as she comfortably took Race-2 following up on her win on Saturday to take a slender lead in the championship standings.

Abdul Basim (Rockers Racing), the 17-year-old from Chennai, virtually sealed the championship in the Novice (Stock 165cc) category by notching his seventh win in eight races to take an unassailable 57-point lead going into the fifth and final round next month.

Chennai’s Kaushik Subbiah Ganesan (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) roared to his fourth win to consolidate his leadership position in the Stock 301-400cc (Novice) class.

Three different leaders over six laps best describes the proceedings in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc race before Sarthak made a decisive move in the last lap to achieve a double, having won Race-1. Finishing in P2 was arch-rival and TVS Racing team-mate Chiranth Vishwanath from Bengaluru followed by Chennai’s Alwin Sundar (KTM Gusto Racing India).

In the other headline race of the day, the Pro-Stock 165cc Open, witnessed a thrilling contest between TVS Racing mates, Sarthak and KY Ahamed. The two exchanged leads through the race until Sarthak stepped up the pace for a fine win. Another veteran and multiple National champion Jagan Kumar took the third spot.

The results (Provisional, all 6 laps unless mentioned):

National Championship:

Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open (Race-2): 1. Sarthak Chavan (Pune, TVS Racing) (11mins, 07.139secs); 2. Chiranth Vishwanath (Bengaluru, TVS Racing) (11:08.980); 3. Alwin Sundar A (Chennai, Gusto Racing India) (11:10.406)

Pro-Stock 165cc Open (Race-2): 1. Sarthak Chavan (11:33.380); 2. KY Ahamed (Chennai, TVS Racing) (11:33.655); 3. Jagan Kumar (Chennai, TVS Racing) (11:42.248)

Novice (Stock 165cc, Race-2): 1. Abdul Basim (Chennai, Rockers Racing) (12:55.319); 2. Tasmai Cariappa (Mysuru, Motul Sparks Racing) (12:55.563); 3. Lal Nunsanga (Mizoram, Motul Sparks Racing) (13:06.387)

Girls (Stock 165cc, Race-2, 5 laps): 1. Ryhana Bee (Chennai, Rockers Racing) (10:55.879); 2. Rakshita Dave (Chennai, RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate (11:05.008); 3. Jagathishree Kumaresan (Chennai, One Racing) (11:05.156)

Stock 301-400cc (Novice, Race-2): 1. Kaushik Subbiah Ganesan (Chennai, RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) (12:16.248); 2. Pradeep C (Bengaluru, pvt) (12:17.309); 3. Raj Kumar (Coimbatore, RDX Torque Racing) (12:17.469)

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup (NSF 250R, Race-2, 8 laps): 1. Mohsin Paramban (Malappuram) (15:06.939); 2. Prakash Kamat (Bengaluru) (15:08.635); 3. Siddesh Sawant (Kolhapur) (15:11.172)

TVS India One-Make Championship:

Open (Apache RR 310, Race-2): 1. Senthilkumar C (Coimbatore) (11:43.600); 2. Manoj Yesuadian (Chennai) (11:43.988); 3. Raj Kumar C (Coimbatore) (11:49.742)

Rookie (Apache RTR 200, Race-2): 1. Harshith V Bogar (Bengaluru) (13:20.484); 2. Akarsh Jangam (Vijayawada) (13:20.600); 3. Tejash BA (Tumakuru) (13:30.522)

Electric RTE (4 laps): 1. Sarthak Chavan (Pune) (07:20.468); 2. Chiranth Vishwanath (Bengaluru) (07:24.199); 3. Alwin Sundar (Chennai) (07:26.215)