ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|25 May 2024 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-05-25 01:30:23.0  )
Doha Squash: Senthilkumar, Abhay power into QSF 3 quarters
Velavan Senthilkumar

DOHA: Velavan Senthilkumar and Abhay Singh have powered into the quarterfinals of the prestigious USD 53,500 QSF 3 squash – a PSA World Tour Bronze event – in Doha with stunning second-round wins over seeded opponents.

Reigning national champion Senthilkumar defeated Egyptian seventh seed Omar Mosaad, a former world No 3, 13-11, 11-3, 9-3 retd in 30 minutes, while Asian Games medallist Abhay beat sixth-seeded Frenchman Auguste Dussourd 11-7, 5-11, 10-12, 11-5, 9-3 retd in 59 minutes on Thursday.

World No 55 Senthilkumar will meet Egyptian top seed and world No 8 Tarek Momen next, while Abhay, ranked 67 in the world, will take on Malaysian third seed and world No 15 Eain Yow Ng.

DTNEXT Bureau

