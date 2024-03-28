Dodda Ganesh reminds Sachin Tendulkar of his majestic 177 scored on this day in 1998

MUMBAI: Former India and Karnataka pacer Dodda Ganesh on Thursday reminded batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar of his magnificent batting in the Bangalore Test against Australia scored on March 28, 1998, and Tendulkar's visit to his home. In a social media post marked #OnThisDay in 1998, Dodda Ganesh reminded Tendulkar of his superb knock of 177 in the third Test against Australia at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in the 1997-98 series.

"#OnThisDay in 1998. against Australia in Bengaluru, Sachin Tendulkar made a belligerent 199 (207) 4s:29,6s:3. He was batting on 144 might when he visited my old house in Peenya, Bengaluru, for dinner. One of the most cherished moments of my life. Thank you @sachin_rt," Dodda Ganesh wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

To this post, Sachin Tendulkar replied, "A night to remember indeed, Dodda! The dinner was the perfect fuel for that innings".

In that match, Sachin Tendulkar scored 177 while Navjot Singh Sidhu made 74 in the first innings as India posted 424 on electing to bat first. In reply, Australia made 400 thanks to a 257-ball 153 by Mark Waugh and 91 by opener Michael Slater. For India, Anil Kumble claimed 6-98 in 41.3 overs.

In their second innings, India were bundled out for 169 with Michael Kasprowicz rattling them with 5-28 and Gavin Robertson taking 3-28.

Skipper Mark Taylor struck an unbeaten 102 off 193 balls while Slater (42) and Mark Waugh (33 not out) made vital contributions as Australia scored 195/2 and won the match by eight wickets.