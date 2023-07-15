Djokovic sails in to final

LONDON: Novak Djokovic barely got out of second gear as he swept past eighth seed Jannik Sinner of Italy at Wimbledon, easing into a record 35th Grand Slam final with a whirlwind 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) victory under the Centre Court roof on Friday.

Djokovic has turned the famous show court into his own personal fiefdom, having not lost here in 10 years, and the Serbian is one win away from a record-equalling eighth men’s title at the grass-court major. Sinner was outclassed, falling flat on the big occasion, and allowed Djokovic, who is 14 years his senior, to turn the screw at the key moments.

He let break points slip through his fingers, including two set points in the third, while Djokovic was clinical as usual, applying constant pressure on the Italian’s serve and pouncing on opportunities when they arose.

The second seed wrapped up the match when Sinner dumped a backhand into the net, leaving the Serbian to accept the applause of the capacity crowd, who had cheered his opponent throughout the last-four encounter.

The first two games were a microcosm of the match, with Sinner having two break points and spurning them both.

Djokovic then attacked the Italian’s serve and set up a break point that he gobbled up when Sinner sent a forehand wide. Sinner then wasted another chance to break in the fifth game, allowing Djokovic to cruise through the rest of the opener.

The Serbian won only six points on the Sinner serve in the first set, but that was all he needed. Djokovic set up three more break points in the third game of the second set, with Sinner saving the first two before sending a forehand long.

Perhaps the biggest contest in the second set was between Djokovic and chair umpire Richard Haigh, who awarded Sinner a point in the fourth game while penalising the second seed for letting out a roar long after hitting the ball.

The Serbian’s habit of bouncing the ball for an age before serving earned him a code violation in the same game, but the interventions failed to get his pulse racing as he stayed ice cool to wrap up the second set.

Sinner showed some fight to save three break points and go 2-1 up in the third set, but when his own opportunity to strike presented itself, he was once again found wanting. The Italian earned two set points on the Djokovic serve at 4-5, but was off target.

He briefly moved into the box seat in the tie-break, but Djokovic did not fancy hanging around, eventually setting up match point when Sinner scuffed a shot into the net. He then sealed the deal when the Italian netted a backhand.

J Sinner lost to N Djokovic 3-6, 4-6, 6-7(4).M Pavic/L Kichenok bt J Vliegen/Y Xu 6-4, 6-7(9), 6-3